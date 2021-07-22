Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors and on buses come September.
District superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced the mask mandate as a part of a larger COVID-19 safety plan on the district’s website on Thursday, July 22. Masking will not be required while students and staff are outdoors, nor while they are eating or drinking, the news release on the website states.
Additionally, the COVID-19 safety plan will require students and staff to maintain a 3-foot distance when possible, and scheduled cleanings will take place in buildings throughout the day.
The district announced in June it was planning to return to in-person school five days a week, with virtual learning options available for middle and high school students, the news release states. Face coverings were required for all students and staff when the 2020-21 school year ended in June.
Jenkins said in the release that based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other local health experts, the district will require masks even for vaccinated students and staff as a means of keeping COVID-19 from spreading and creating an equitable learning environment.
“During in-person learning last spring, we followed the science (and the guidance) to ensure we kept students safe as they connected with friends, teachers, and staff. Together, we have made great progress, nevertheless now is not a time for complacency,” Jenkins said in the news release. “We must continue to be diligent in following the guidance of health experts, and practicing safety protocols, in order to provide safe, healthy in-person learning environments for our students.”
Fitchburg’s other school districts, Verona Area and Oregon, have not publicly announced what, if any, masking or other COVID-19 mitigation requirements will be enforced in the fall.