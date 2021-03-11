In a rare school board primary election, voters trimmed the field on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to two candidates to face off April 6 to represent the Village of Oregon.
With all district voters able to cast ballots for one candidate, Mary Lokuta garnered the most votes by far with 1,379, followed by Josh King with 615, Sheri Pollock with 446 and Aaron Zitzelberger with 121, in unofficial results of Dane, Green and Rock counties. The top two vote-getters, Lokuta and King, now advance to the general election on Tuesday, April 6.
In a news release announcing her candidacy earlier this year, Lokuta explained her philosophy behind her candidacy, stating, “A truly impactful school board is one that is strategic and collaborates with all stakeholders in developing and carrying out a long-term vision that benefits and leads to success for all involved.”
Lokuta, the director of regulatory affairs at Stratatech Corporation, has a son who graduated from Oregon High School in 2017 and a daughter who is currently enrolled there.
“My family has benefited greatly from the quality education provided by the Oregon School District , and I believe the time is now for me to pay it forward.
In a December news release, King, who has two children attending OHS said “the COVID crisis demonstrates that the Oregon School District needs strong leaders who will vote on the important issues facing the district.”
“As a board member, I will engage with the community and consult with experts to make the right decisions for Oregon families,” King said.
King is the vice president of markeRng for HistoSonics, a medical device start-up company. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Louisiana State University-Shreveport and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.