The Verona Area School District will offer its largest number of open enrollment seats in nearly five years after it saw a net decrease of students leaving the district.
The district’s Board of Education approved the administration's suggestion of 104 seats with little discussion Monday, Jan. 25. Board members asked assistant superintendent of students services Emmett Durtschi to look into whether families were being turned away because students with federally regulated individualized education programs or 504 plans were not allowed to open-enroll in the district because the district doesn’t have any available seats.
Those 104 approved open enrollment seats are allocated by grade level, with the most seats being at the kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade levels, where students need to apply for their entire elementary, middle or high school careers. Elementary schools could have up to 49 new open enrollments, with the two middle schools sharing 29 seats and the high school receiving 31 seats.
The state requires districts to approve the number of open-enroll students it will accept each year in January. Families then apply in February and March to open enroll their children, and in May, administrators go through applications to see which they will accept, Durtschi said.
That number changes from year to year. Over the past five years, the most the district approved was 104 in 2017. The lowest was 33 in 2019.