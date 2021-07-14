Fitchburg area teenagers who do not have the financial ability to pay for driver’s education courses could still get their license with the help of a Dane County grant and their school district.
Dane County announced 15 grants to 13 school districts and two community organizations that total $187,000 to fund driver’s education courses for those who cannot afford the $400 cost, a July 14 news release states. Of those schools, Madison Metropolitan School District will receive $50,369, Verona Area School District has been awarded $11,000 and Oregon School District will get $5,500.
The county’s pilot program started in 2015 Madison Metropolitan School District at Madison East and James Madison Memorial high schools as a part of his Access to Opportunity initiative as a way to break down barriers to success that people in the community face, the news release states.
“Earning a driver’s license plays a key role in providing the opportunity Dane County’s younger residents need to avoid limitations in employment and economic standing,” Parisi said in the release. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial impact it has had on countless families across our community, it’s critical we provide ways for those who may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of driver’s education the opportunity to earn their license.”