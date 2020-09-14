Some Forest Edge Elementary School students arrived for their first day of in-person learning Monday, Sept. 14, at their new building.
Public Health Madison and Dane County allows in-person instruction for K-2 students, as well as students with a disability or in an Individualized Education Program.
Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom told the Observer last month the plan is to keep the students in "really small groups" for short sessions to get them used to physical distancing, hygiene standards and wearing masks.