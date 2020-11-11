Madison Edgewood junior Anna teDuits verbally committed to swim for the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 13, starting in the 2022-23 season.
As a sophomore last year, the Fitchburg resident helped Edgewood win its fifth straight Division 2 state championship at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. She was part of three of Edgewood’s five individual state titles.
teDuits captured the state title in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 6.28 seconds. She was also a member of the Crusaders' 200 medley relay team with Maeve O’Driscoll, Abby Reid and Izzy Enz that won with a state-record time of 1:44.51. She teamed with Enz, Reed and Dee Dee Walker to capture gold in the 400 free relay (3:29.54). teDuits also took third in the 100 backstroke (55.97 seconds).
“I watched my brother Drew go to their program and I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” teDuits said. “I will get to join my brother (Truman) and get to swim with him for two years. I’m very grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I’ve always wanted to swim there.”
Two years ago as a freshman, teDuits finished second in the backstroke and fifth in the individual medley as the Crusaders again won the Division 2 title. She was part of the team’s winning 400 freestyle relay and was on the second-place 200 medley relay.
Anna's brother Truman teDuits was a standout swimmer at Edgewood and is a freshman at UW on the men’s swimming and diving team. Older brother Drew teDuits was an NCAA champion at UW and another older brother, Payton teDuits swam at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Anna teDuits plans to major in early childhood education.
Badger Conference athletic directors announced the cancellation of the fall sports season July 30, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has spent the past couple of months at her family’s home in St. George, Utah. She has been competing swim training every day. She has more access to swim facilities for even more practice time.
“I can practice 10 days there a week instead of five,” she said.
Anna started swimming at 5 years old in the All-City League and joined the Badger Aquatics swim club two years later.
Now she’s looking forward to helping the Crusaders, but she understands there may not be a state meet at the end of the season this year.
“We will have a strong team,” she said. “There may not be a state meet this year and we are sad. We know we will have our senior year to win another state championship.”