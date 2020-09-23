The WIAA Board of Control agreed to announce new venues for this fall’s state tournaments and will add more coaching contact days to the alternate fall and spring sports seasons.
If COVID-19 restrictions allow, the state girls golf tournament will be played at Blackwolf Run in Kohler; the state girls swimming and diving meet at Waukesha South High School and the Division 1 state girls individual and team tennis tournaments at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club in Lake Geneva. The Division 2 state girls individual and team tennis tournaments are scheduled for the Sports Core in Kohler.
The decision to change state tournament venues was approved by an 11-0 vote in a WIAA Board of Control meeting on Friday, Sept. 18, a week after the WIAA and University of Wisconsin-Madison announced that UW athletic facilities would not be used this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision about UW facilities affected the state girls golf championship previously scheduled at University Ridge Golf Course on Oct. 12-13, the state girls individual and team tennis tournaments at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24, respectively, and the state girls swimming and diving championships on Nov. 13-14, formerly held at the UW Natatorium.
Stoughton High School is pushing all of its fall sports to spring 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. The WIAA executive staff continues to work on culminating events for other fall sports and scheduling events in spring 2021.
Fall sports coaches who haven’t started play this fall will have 15 out-of-season contact days prior to the start of their respective seasons. Spring sports coaches also are granted 15 contact days, but winter coaches are limited to five days. The additional contact is limited to the school's athletes and cannot involve students or teams from outside that school, according to the WIAA.
The conference alignment proposal for Sun Prairie West High School as a new member school to be placed in the Big Eight Conference for all sports except football in 2022-23 was approved through the fast track option implemented by the Conference Realignment Task Force this year.
In April, athletic directors from the Big Eight Conference voted unanimously to admit Sun Prairie West to the conference, for all sports not including football, starting with the 2022-23 school year.
Sun Prairie’s second high school, Sun Prairie West, is scheduled to open in 2022. Sun Prairie’s current high school then will become known as Sun Prairie East.
Sun Prairie has proposed that its two high schools play football in the Badger Large Conference, but that football realignment proposal has yet to be formally addressed.