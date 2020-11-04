A nonprofit restaurant with a pay-what-you-can model has found a space in Fitchburg after five years of preparation.
Chef Dave Heide told the Star that Little John’s, named after his youngest son, will be located at 5302 Verona Road -- the former A-1 Furniture & Mattress store. Heide signed the lease last month for the 25,000 square foot building, which has room for a commissary kitchen. It will also house a program to hire veterans as kitchen staff, a menu made entirely of surplus grocery store food and a business concept that allows patrons to pay only what they are able. Heide said the model follows that of One World, Everybody Eats, a nonprofit that supports around 50 pay-what-you-can establishments in the United States and England.
The nearly $5 million effort to launch the business comes just after Heide closed his Oregon restaurant, Charlie’s on Main, last month because of COVID-19. It was there he hosted a pop-up kickoff party for Little John’s in March 2019 to bring awareness to the nonprofit’s premise of achieving food sustainability and accessibility.
The health crisis has amplified Heide’s desire to pursue those goals, he said, as more people struggle to put food on the table amid the pandemic and economic downturn. He is attempting to raise $3.3 million to cover the cost of purchasing the Verona Road space, as his lease includes a guaranteed option to buy. Heide said he and staff are still finalizing the details for covering the remaining $1.7 million, but he told the Wisconsin State Journal Oct. 18 he’s pursuing CARES act money, along with state and local grants.
The Little John’s concept is mostly self-sustaining, Heide said, as he’s working with a Madison grocery store and the Wisconsin Department of Veteran’s Affairs to help cover associated costs.
Using grocery store excess from Metcalfe’s Market is set to cover food expenses, and the pay-what-you-can concept for patrons covers building costs. Veterans will cover kitchen staffing needs, and the rest of the staff is set to be volunteer-based.
Veterans Affairs would reimburse Little John’s for the first six months of employment, Heide explained. This would allow the veterans to receive six months of culinary education at $15 an hour, with the hope they would transition into another restaurant or get into Madison Area Technical College for its programs.
Attendees of the March 2019 launch party got to see this concept in action with pay-what-you-can menu items and drinks prepared by volunteer veteran chefs in the former Charlie’s on Main speakeasy.
Menu items included cauliflower steak, roasted vegetable pasta, turkey chowder, cucumber avocado soup and chocolate bread pudding for dessert. Heide said patrons might see similar menu items once Little John’s opens, but it would change every week.
To accommodate proposed services and staff, the Little John’s design concept includes the 6,000 square foot commissary kitchen, which Heide said would provide space to get food to Dane County’s homeless and other communities in need.
It also features a 1,500 square foot space to train the veterans, 1,500 for the restaurant, 4,000 for community rooms and 1,200 to process meat.
Heide said while a business like Little John’s is needed to help those who are grappling with food insecurity during COVID-19, the project remains in its infancy. But he said he’s going to open no matter what happens.
“I just want to make sure people are taken care of,” he said