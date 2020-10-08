The Madison Edgewood girls golf team moved one step closer to three-peating as WIAA Division 2 stature champions.
The Crusaders have won 15 state titles since 2001. Edgewood shot a 341 to roll to a Division 2 Arcadia sectional championship on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen. The Crusaders were coming off a regional title on Wednesday, Sept. 31, shooting a 382 at Prairie du Chien Country Club to win a seven-team regional tournament, rolling to a 13-stroke victory over runner-up Wisconsin Dells.
Arcadia sectional
The Crusaders showed off a talented pool of depth en route to winning the Division 2 Arcadia sectional to qualify for state as a team for the fourth straight year.
Edgewood senior Caitlyn Hegenbarth shot a 6-over-par 77 to take second place in the sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen. Hegenbarth finished just one shot away from individual sectional champion Maya Heckmann. Edgewood placed four golfers in the top 10 to outdistance Lakeside Lutheran for the team title 341-363. The top two teams advance to state Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 12 and 13, at Blackwolf Run in Haven.
Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger took third (82) and sophomore Sarah Nakada tied for seventh (90) with Wisconsin Dells’ Kayla Gray and East Troy’s Andrea Smith.
Edgewood junior Allyssa Thao carded a 92 to finish in a four-way tie for 10th.
Prairie du Chien régional
The Crusaders shot a team total of 382 at Prairie du Chien Country Club to win a seven-team regional tournament, rolling to a 13-stroke victory over runner-up Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday, Sept. 31.
Hegenbarth earned medalist honors, shooting a 14-over-par 86 to beat runner-up Heckmann of Lakeside by two strokes. Jaeger shot 93 to finish fourth, two strokes behind third-place finisher Kayla Gray of Wisconsin Dells.