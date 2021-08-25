Jess Parker remembers writing poetry and songs as a 4-year-old.
Almost three decades later, the 33-year-old Fitchburg resident is an award-winning author.
Parker recently won Dynamo Verlag’s inaugural book contest for 2020 for her poetry collection, “Star Things.” Parker’s 61-poem book was selected as the winner among nine finalists by the Seattle publisher.
“I’ve been writing poetry since I was a small child, before I knew what I was doing,” Parker said. “So, I’ve been writing poetry since I was 4 or 5 years old.”
There also will be a book launch party for her book on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Old Sugar Distillery in Madison at 7 p.m. More information on the book launch party can be found at www.jesslparker.com.
Parker said writing songs and poems as a kid was something fun to do, but also believes she was inspired by her grandpa, who was a poet, novelist and songwriter.
She refined her craft as an undergrad student studying English and Spanish literature. Parker — who is originally from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan — moved to the Madison area in 2010 to do her graduate degree in Spanish literature at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Her book had been written over the course of a decade. Parker started the book as an undergraduate student at Northern Michigan University.
“It was prompted initially by some work that I did in my curriculum around poetry and creative writing,” Parker said. “But it spanned way beyond that. As you can understand over that length of time, the collecting grew and evolved with me as a person. It’s been an outlet through life challenges and growing as an individual.”
Parker said she specifically got the idea for a sky-based poetry collection when she wrote a poem called “Onion Sun” — inspired by an uncharastically warm March day in Michigan — while she was in college.
“From there, I found a passion for writing about the sky and the stars,” Parker said. “I used that backdrop to help convey whatever emotion was going on in the poem. As you read throughout the book, the sky is a reflection of what is going on behind the scenes of the poem.”
Maybe most impressive about Parker winning Dynamo Verlag’s contest is that her book was her first published book.
“Getting published is a completely different animal from the writing itself,” she said. “I love to write, so while it is a lot of work to put together a full-length book, it really doesn’t feel like work because it’s something that I’m passionate about.
“Getting published is challenging, especially in poetry,” Parker added. “It’s pretty competitive.”
Parker said she submitted Star Things to four or five book contests held by publishers over the course of a year.
“I feel extremely lucky because it can take up to five or seven years to find a publisher where your book is the right fit,” she said.
Long waits and rejection are common in the publishing world, according to Parker. That makes her early success that much sweeter.
“When you do finally get where something has won an award or been chosen for a prize that includes publication, it’s that much better because you’ve been slogging away behind the scenes,” Parker said. “It really does feel like a climatic moment as a writer.”
Parker said she’s about halfway through a second poetry collection that she hopes to finish up and publish in the next couple of years.
More information on Parker’s award-winning book “Star Things” can be found at https://dynamoverlagcat.tumblr.com/jlp.