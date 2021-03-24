Environmental conservation group 1,000 Friends of Wisconsin has received a $2,500 grant from Dane County to fund improvements at the Aldo Leopold Elementary School food pantry.
The pantry, stocked by Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, provides access to free meals for students and the community, a news release states. The $2,500 is part of the 2021 Partners in Equity Food Grant, which gave a total of $19,500 to nine local agencies to “encourage the innovative development of projects that advance equity and access in local food systems,” according to the county news release.
The organization will help the school build a raised bed and crushed gravel path that is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. The grant will also help fund improvements to the school’s community garden by hiring a part-time gardener to supplement the food pantry with fresh produce from June to October, according to the release.
Long-term goals of the improved infrastructure are to have a community friendly school garden that provides access to fresh food, as well as a place to learn, the release states.