The American Red Cross is holding two blood drives later this month.
The drives will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at 2625 Research Park Dr., and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 5935 Astor Dr.
Red Cross staff will implement the following in order to keep a safe environment, according to an event flyer:
• Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy
• Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process
• Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas
• Ensuring face masks or coverings are worn by both staff and donors
• Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas
• Wearing gloves, and changing gloves often
• Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donatio
Anyone who donates on Nov. 25 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
To make an appointment, please call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.