Grab some hot and fluffy pancakes all while supporting the Fitchburg Senior Center.
Friends of the Fitchburg Senior Center is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 25. The event is set to be held at the Hy-Vee Market Grille in Fitchburg, 2920 Fitchrona Dr.
Mention “Fitchburg Senior Center Friends” and 10% of the profits will go toward the senior center.
Breakfast will be served all day, and the lunch and dinner menu options will be available after 11 a.m. Meals can be picked up, or participants can dine in.
For more information, visit fitchburgwi.gov