Those interested in learning about an iconic Fitchburg artist may be interested in an upcoming event.
The Fitchburg Historical Society is hosting a virtual presentation on Ina Wyman--an acclaimed photographer whose work appeared in Life Magazine during the 1940s and 50s. The event titled, “Ida Wyman and her Ordinary People,” will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25.
Melanie Herzog, an art history professor at Edgewood College, will lead the discussion on Wyman and her photography style.
Those interested can register for the free event at fitchburghistory.com