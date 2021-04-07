There are two upcoming Fitchburg blood drives this month.
The Blackhawk Church blood drive is from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. It is located at 5939 Astor Dr., in the Blackhawk Church atrium.
And the Tri-North Builders drive is from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26. It is located at 2625 Research Dr., in the Tri-North Builders conference room.
Participants can save time by registering ahead at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. Additionally, blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies with results delivered in one to two weeks.
For more information or to make an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org