When Fitchburg resident Gerald “Nox” Seehafer attended the City of Fitchburg Common Council meeting on Tuesday, June 22, he had a story to share.
Reading from a legal pad during a public comment period, Seehafer addressed an upcoming water main project scheduled for the Greenfield neighborhood along South Syene Road. He described how he had recently had his well water tested by the state and had received a yellow smiley face sticker on his report that indicated his well water was safe.
“(It) jumped through my eyes and into my heart – you know, one of those good-feeling moments,” he said. “Then a week ago yesterday, I was drinking a glass of my smiley-face, bacterially safe H2O, and checking my mail, including one from the City of Fitchburg concerning road improvements on South Syene Road.
“Then I got to another exhibit (in the letter), Table 1,” Seehafer added, “assessment for water main installation – roughly $7,000 for a back-up water supply.”
The city first planned to extend water main pipes to the Greenfield neighborhood in 2019 and sent out initial notices for the water main project in June 2020, city public works director Bill Balke said. Construction is expected to start later this summer. Those pipes will connect to residences, and property owners will be charged for the connections.
Notices to property owners were sent out 10 days prior to the vote on the contract bid for the project, as required by state statute.
As Seehafer addressed the council, around a dozen-and-a-half of his neighbors in the audience cheered him on, indicating they had gotten the same notice.
Despite the frustration by both property owners and alders over the short notification and the financial impact, the bid for the project passed on a mayoral tiebreaker. Three alders voted against the project, and two – Alds. Joe Maldonado (Dist. 1) and Jay Allen (D-3) abstained.
Richardson told the Star that even though the project was unpopular, he voted yes as the tiebreaker because creating city infrastructure where it doesn’t exist is necessary to sustain future growth.
“I think it’s part of the growing pains as we convert to a city,” he said. “We’re starting to see these neighborhoods that were created 30, 40 years ago or more and they had never been on city services … it’s something where, looking at the bigger picture, we do need that long-term.”
To complete the water main installation, half of South Syene Road will be dug up, Balke told the Star on Friday, June 25.
The reason it’s needed, Balke told alders, is to improve access to water for entities like the fire department that would need access to water to fight fires in the area.
“The wells down there don’t provide a lot of flow,” Balke said. “They have enough to be able to drink the water and use it for personal use, but we really don’t have a flow down there to be able to fight fires.”
He explained that it’s an isolated water system in the Greenfield neighborhood that was installed in 1982, before Fitchburg became a city, after the state Department of Natural Resources deemed the previous system to have poor conditions.
Balke said the city tries to coordinate projects like the South Syene reconstruction project with putting in water mains or other utilities as a way to reduce the amount of digging up roads as possible.
The discussion by alders after the public comment period was then consumed by their apparent frustration at the lack of notification ahead of the vote, as well as a desire to both defer payments for the residents and consider a longer payback period that could stretch longer than 10 years.
Ald. Jim Wheeler (D-4), who voted against the water main project, said he was disappointed at the process of notifying residents, saying they were not given enough time to express their feelings toward the water main project and propose alternatives. He added that even alders had only received information about alternatives or cost deferments a few hours before the meeting and the vote. City staff had brainstormed those options earlier that day.
“That seems just to be a little too late right now, because it doesn’t give the people a chance to actually get this information, think about it and come back and let us know … their feelings,” he said.
Both Allen and Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2), who ultimately voted for the project following a promise from Richardson that he’d direct staff to defer payments, advocated for giving residents in the Greenfield neighborhood longer than 10 years to pay back the cost of the water mains and pressed for a two-year deferment of payments. Any payback schedules that are longer than 10 years need to go through the city’s Finance committee before receiving final approval from council.
“We’re coming from a very difficult year of COVID-19, a lot of people have had a lot of hardship,” she said. “Some people are still recovering from COVID-19, and we don’t know what’s going to happen in the fall, so I think we need to have an option to increase the amount of installment payments.”
‘Punch in the gut’
Residents attending the June 22 meeting pleaded with alders to reconsider the timeline for the project and give residents time to consider their options.
Resident William O’Brien told alders he felt the water mains were redundant to the private well systems people already had in place, and that there was a lack of desire by homeowners to hook up to the water mains.
“I’d like for residents to ask for water if they want it, not being rammed at us,” O’Brien told alders.
O’Brien added that he wanted to see the project delayed in order to revisit the design of the road reconstruction project, stating that his perceived absence of bike lanes on a thoroughfare was reason alone to postpone.
“It’s sandwiched between Hwy. MM and Fish Hatchery – now, which one of those three roads would you want to ride south on?” O’Brien asked. “Presumably, Syene, but it feels just as dangerous.”
Resident Patrick Cheney, who is the neighborhood president for the East Fitchburg Neighborhood Association, asked the council to consider postponing both the water main and the South Syene Road projects by two years, until 2023. He said that while the projects belong together, the schedule of the project was fast-tracked and residents didn’t have clear details about both the water main and road resurfacing projects.
“It seems like minimal paving, but does the public agree?” Cheney said. “Both projects seem rushed through now without acceptable public process.”
Seehafer described the project notice process as “a real punch in the gut.”
“How would you feel if this was your street, your neighborhood?” he asked. “We are here on bended knee to feel empathy, to feel our pain.”
Wanting a different process
Some of the alders’ concerns during the meeting centered on wanting to ensure a better process in the future.
Ald. Shannon Strassman (D-3) said she thought the city needed to do a better job with both notifying residents about upcoming projects and looking at different alternative options for upgrades and installing new infrastructure.
“We do certain projects, and then we hand people a bill – and they’re like, $10,000 or more,” she said. “And that’s just not fair … I feel for these people who are speaking today.”
Allen argued that the upcoming water main project has been known about in the capital improvement plan budget for years and said he was astounded to find out that it had yet to be done.
Allen advocated for an amendment that would have locked the council into approving a 20-year repayment schedule, but acting city administrator Misty Dodge warned against it.
Dodge noted that a repayment schedule vote wasn’t on the agenda and could qualify as an open meetings violation.
Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (D-2) told city staff she’d like to see a different process for notifying residents that could potentially allow for a longer time between assessment notices being sent out and the meeting where a contract approval is being considered. Gerhardt referred to other city processes, such as the capital improvement plan or the budget, where public hearings are held weeks before a final budget is approved.
“I think in general, when we’re talking about this kind of money, it seems like that would be a better process,” she said. “I’m curious if maybe we need to consider a better process so this doesn’t happen again.”
