As of Tuesday, Oct. 13, the City of Fitchburg has mailed absentee ballot requests to residents than the total of people who voted in the April election six months prior.
Voters have returned just over 64% of the 10,165 absentee ballots that were mailed out to them, according to counts shared by city clerk Tracy Oldenburg at the Oct. 13 Common Council meeting.
Out of the 6,518 ballots people returned, Districts 2 and 4 lead with 2,119 and 1,936, respectively, out of 3,118 and 1,936 registered voters. By comparison, Districts 1 and 3 had voters return 930 ballots out of 1,518 staff mailed, and 1,533 out of 2,406, respectively.
That places all four districts in the 60-70% range for returning ballots as of Oct. 13. District 2 has the highest percentage of voter return with 68%, while the three others range between 61-63%.
Together, the 10,165 returned ballots outpace the entire turnout for the April 7 election, which featured local races for alderships and county board, as well as state Supreme Court justice and a presidential primary that featured a choice for the Democratic candidate. Residents cast 9,441 votes in the April election, having 83.3% of that turnout come from absentee ballots because of COVID-19 cases.
The city’s number of registered voters grew by 1,584 people between Oct. 13 and the Aug. 11 primary, up to 18,285 registered voters. The increase puts the participation percentage with current returned ballots at just under 36%, with 56% of registered voters requesting a ballot be mailed to them.
Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to get ballots back to city hall to be counted. They can also mail them in, bring them to city hall to the drop box just inside the front doors or take them to a ballot drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on either Oct. 17 or 24.
The city will hold its Oct. 17 event at Huegel-Jamestown Park in District 1, and Oct. 24 will be at McKee Farms Park in the Fish Hatchery Road corridor.
The city will also offer early voting hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20-23; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-29.
If a resident needs a ride to drop off their absentee ballot or to vote, needs a witness for their ballot or needs help with the voter registration process, they can call the Dane County Voter ID Coalition at 285-2141. If people leave their name, phone number and municipality, the coalition will return their call in 24 hours.
For more information, call the clerk’s office at 270-4200.