A 17 year old boy from Verona has pleaded guilty to a felony homicide charge in the August 2019 death of a former Verona Area High School student, Shay Watson.
Myjee T. Sanders’ defense lawyer Reed Cornia entered the guilty plea during a hearing held on Friday, Aug. 13, for the death of Watson, who was shot in his garage on the 2700 block of Lyman Lane in Fitchburg on Aug. 25, 2019, over a marijuana robbery. Dane County Judge Josann Reynolds accepted Sanders’ plea and deemed him guilty in Watson’s death, online court records state.
Sanders’ sentencing hearing for the homicide will take place on Friday, Oct. 22, where prosecutors will ask for no more than 16 years in prison, a Wisconsin State Journal story from Aug. 13 stated. A trial jury was scheduled for the first week of November after Sanders pleaded not guilty last September, online court records show, but was deemed unnecessary with the changed plea from this week.
The plea agreement also requires Sanders to be sentenced as an adult, and that Cornia cannot ask for a juvenile disposition, the State Journal story states.
Sanders was arrested for the murder of Watson on May 18, 2020, after an informant told City of Fitchburg police that he was present when Watson was shot, according to the criminal complaint submitted to the Dane County Court.
Watson, a former Verona Area High School track athlete and football player, was planning to transfer to Madison West High School for the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders had gone to Watson’s Lyman Lane home with the informant, identified only by the initials JDN, and the two had been granted entry into the attached garage, the complaint states. Once inside, the complaint continues, Sanders tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson, and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head.
In the criminal complaint, it states that Watson’s phone, which was found at the scene, showed he had been selling marijuana using the app Snapchat the day he died. Phone records showed Watson and Sanders had communicated earlier in the day prior to his death.
Sanders was arrested after Fitchburg police interviewed JDN on May 4, 2020, at LaSalle County Jail in Illinois. During the interview, JDN admitted to being present when Sanders shot Watson.
JDN had been arrested after a high-speed chase in LaSalle County in May 2020 after police attempted to serve him warrants for missed court appearances.
