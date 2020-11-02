City of Fitchburg police arrested two teenagers, ages 17 and 14, for stealing a car on Thursday, Oct. 29 on Richardson Street, south of Lacy Road.
James Cook, 17, faces felony bail jumping charges and charges related to stealing and operating a vehicle without permission from the owners, according to a department news release. The Star is naming Cook despite him being a minor because he has been charged with a felony.
Cook, whose current address is listed as a Catholic youth and families services nonprofit in Milwaukee as a part of a conditional release program, has six open charges for vehicle theft, according to online court records.
Police also arrested a 14 year old boy for charges related to stealing the car and possession of stolen property, and transported him to the Juvenile Reception Center.
According to the news release, Fitchburg police responded to a report of a burglary around 6:3o a.m. Oct. 29, at a home on the 2500 block of Richardson Street. Homeowners told officers that they had opened their garage door and minutes later, saw their vehicle being driven by an unknown person. Officers determined that the two boys accessed the car through an unlocked house door, where they were able to enter the home and grab car keys.
Officers later found the vehicle abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot, the news release states, and located other pieces of stolen property inside the car from other homes. Officers arrested the two boys on Friday, Oct. 30, after receiving a tip from a citizen who reported seeing them.