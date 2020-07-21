Every Fitchburg resident will have a primary race to vote for on Aug. 11 – but which one you’ll vote on will depend on where you live.
For residents who live in Assembly District 80, which covers the city’s southern half, two candidates, incumbent Sondy Pope and newcomer Kimberly Smith, will vie for the Democratic spot on the November ballot.
Pope (D-Mount Horeb) has held the seat since 2013, and previously represented what was the 79th district prior to redistricting. In a June 5 news release announcing her candidacy, Pope said that she looks forward to continuing her work promoting environmental protection, fair elections and supporting public schools.
Smith (D-Oregon), who announced her candidacy on June 17, wrote in a news release that the time has come for change in the legislature. Her platform includes being a small business advocate, in support of criminal justice reform and cannabis legalization for medical purposes, according to her Facebook page.
Whoever advances from the primary will run against Chase Binnie (R-Mount Horeb).
The other Assembly district, 47, will not have a contested race in August. In November, incumbent Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg) will re-run for his seat against challenger Phil Anderson (R-Fitchburg), a Libertarian who ran in the 2018 gubernatorial race.
The city will also see a contested race for the state’s Senate District 16, which is currently held by Mark Miller (D-Monona), who announced his planned retirement in January. Two Democrats, Andrew McKinney (D-Cottage Grove) and Melissa Agard Sargent (D-Madison) will compete for the Democratic nomination on Aug. 11.
The district covers the northern part of Fitchburg, and shares the same boundary line as Assembly District 80.
Sargent, who currently serves state Assembly District 48, is running with a platform that includes fighting for more affordable housing and increasing the minimum wage, improving public transit, investing in public education and legalizing cannabis, according to her campaign website.
McKinney, who is the Monona Grove school board president, wants to address equity and disparities in health care, schools and for people of color, as well as fighting for union rights, increased teacher salaries and increasing the minimum wage, according to his campaign website.
The winner of the August primary will go on to compete against Scott Barker (R-Sun Prairie), a firefighter for the City of Sun Prairie, in November.
There is no election for the Senate District 27 this year. For the House of Representatives, incumbent Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) is the only Democrat running, and will face Peter Theron (R-Madison), a Madison College Instructor, in the November election.