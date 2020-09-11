Fitchburg residents will have two opportunities to drop off their ballots for the Nov. 3 at city parks in October.
On Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24, city clerk staff will be at Huegel-Jamestown Park and McKee Farms Park, respectively, for residents to drop off their absentee ballots. Both days will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents can also bring their absentee ballots to City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, any time between when they receive their ballot, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, or they can be mailed back. Residents who complete their ballots within a week of the November election should consider dropping them off, rather than sending them through the mail, to ensure that their votes are counted.
Absentee ballots can be requested by calling the clerk’s office at 270-4200, or by registering at myvote.wi.gov.
To receive an absentee ballot, residents must show proof of a state ID like they would at the polls; for ballots to be counted, there must also be a witness signature with the full address printed on the envelope.
If a resident needs a ride to drop off their absentee ballot or to vote, needs a witness for their ballot or needs help with the voter registration process, they can call the Dane County Voter ID Coalition at 285-2141. If people leave their name, phone number and municipality, the coalition will return their call in 24 hours.
For information, call the clerk’s office at 270-4200.