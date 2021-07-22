City of Fitchburg alders are hoping to accelerate the construction of community centers, revise road construction projects, and add funding for solar panels on new city facilities as a part of the annual project planning process.
Amendments to the draft Capital Improvement Plan, drafted by mayor Aaron Richardson after discussions with city staff about infrastructure needs earlier this year, were published on Monday, July 19, after the finance department evaluated probable impacts on the tax levy, the city’s expected borrowing and stormwater rates.
At 7:30 p.m., at the Tuesday, July 27, Common Council meeting, a public hearing will be held on the city’s draft Capital Improvement Plan and amendments that alders proposed, which were published on the city’s website on Monday, July 19.
The 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Plan is one piece of the budgeting process that takes place each year leading up to the approval of the following year’s operational budget. The projects approved for the upcoming year in the finalized Capital Improvement Projects plan is what helps build the city’s operating and borrowing budgets for the following year.
That budget process takes place in late summer to early fall months, with a finalized budget approved in November.
Proposed amendments to the 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Plan are available at fitchburgwi.gov/176/Capital-Improvement-Plan.
1. Accelerating the teen center, The Hub second phase
Alds. Joe Maldonado (Dist. 1) and Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) are proposing to move up the project timelines for both the proposed teen center and The Hub’s second phase.
In the first version of the draft Capital Improvement Plan, The Hub’s second phase had been delayed to 2024-25 from 2022, and the teen center was pushed to 2030.
Maldonado and Arata-Fratta wrote in the description of the amendment that the city cannot continue to postpone the construction of a facility in the Leopold neighborhood west of Fish Hatchery Road that is underserved by services including children’s and senior activities and adult programs.
In addition to moving the timeline up a year to design and land acquisition to 2023 and construction in 2024, the amendment also seeks to restore the original funding for the project by reducing the scope of the new police facility by $10 million.
“Community Centers break down barriers to care for residents that may lack transportation, have cultural differences, and have small income,” the alders write in the description. “For example, in many low-income communities, park and recreation facilities may be the only place for children to be physically active outside school, therefore having this type of community recreational centers would provide access and opportunities to populations that have high income disparities and lack of resources.”
The amendment for the teen center in the Verona Road West/Jamestown neighborhood proposes purchasing and renovating an existing building, or the building of a new one, scheduled for 2024-25, with $30,000 reserved in 2022 for a concept design study and $40,000 for a feasibility study and final design work in 2023.
In a supporting document, Maldonado and Arata-Fratta cite a 2018 Dane County Youth Assessment that found Out of School Time programming increases academic and well-being outcomes and prevents children from being introduced into the justice system.
“Few community centers in Dane County have dedicated space for teens, and many that do have limited space and staff capacity,” the alders write. “The Verona Road West area ... has no dedicated space for youth in general and teens in particular.”
2. Additional solar panels
Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (D-2) is proposing the city add solar panels to three facilities.
Those buildings are Well No. 13 and the Pump House, the pumping station at the Lacy Road/Seminole Highway stormwater facility and Lift Station No. 1. Under the proposed amendments, Lift Station No. 1 would get solar arrays first in 2022, with the Lacy Road/Seminole Highway receiving them in 2025 and the new Well No. 13 and Pump house getting them incorporated into its design when it’s built in 2030.
In 2018, the state Office of Energy Innovation found that Fitchburg’s wells, lifts and pumping facilities use more energy than any other source in the city, Gerhardt’s amendment description states. The city has a goal of sourcing 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.
“As we move into the future, incorporating solar into the design process for any wells, lifts, and pumps should be standard practice and we seek a carbon neutral future for the city,” Gerhardt wrote.
3. Revisions to South Syene Road reconstruction
An amendment from Ald. Randy Udell (D-4) would split South Syene Road into two different projects based on increased costs.
Those additional costs come from remediation work needed for the roadway based on soil samples taken and railroad improvement costs, a description of the amendment from Udell states. If adopted, the amendment would take the current project and make it along Syene Road south of West Clayton Road, rather than stretching all the way north to McCoy Road.
Reconstruction of South Syene Road would take place between McCoy and West Clayton roads, but would include a reconfiguration of the intersection of McCoy and Syene and at the Capital City trail to improve safety, the amendment description states.