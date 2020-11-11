There apparently won’t be a teen center in the Jamestown neighborhood in 2021.
The Common Council said no to the purchase of a vacant building for that use, something alders had previously agreed to in approving the city’s capital improvement plan over the summer, but Mayor Aaron Richardson had left out of his budget proposal. The council, on a mayoral tiebreaker, also rejected several amendments proposed by District 1 Ald. Joe Maldonado that would have funded its operations.
The discussion was the most time consuming part of a six-hour budget meeting that included dozens of spoken and written public comments in favor of the proposal and 29 alder amendments to Richardson’s budget overall.
Fifteen of those amendments passed, including funding for a study for a teen center, with the cumulative effect increasing the budget by $161,796, to within $531 of the state-mandated levy limit.
The final budget includes $78,000 in additional staffing from 2020, split among two positions, and a 2% cost of living adjustment, as well as $10.2 million in capital expenses in 2021, including $6.4 million to rebuild part of South Syene Road and $1.7 million to rebuild part of Lacy Road west of Seminole Highway.
Richardson’s proposal, unveiled in September, had called the budget a tight one, owing to increased debt services, the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to rein in taxes. It had proposed a city property tax rate of $6.73 per $1,000 of assessed value before the council’s additions on Tuesday night. The resulting impact had yet to be calculated by the end of the meeting.
Teen center fails
Alders had debated the teen center since June, when they voted to add it to the capital improvement plan at Maldonado’s request. The 2017 Anton Drive Redevelopment Plan had outlined a need for such a center, stating that community meeting spaces are encouraged, along with more affordable housing and a walkable neighborhood.
The city is in the midst of a larger project for the same purpose on the north side, a $5 million plan to build a Neighborhood Hub near Leopold Elementary School, in District 2. That’s scheduled for 2022 construction.
The Jamestown neighborhood, like much of District 1, has the largest population of residents who are socioeconomically challenged in the city, and is one of the areas outlined in the city’s Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative to bring resources into the community. Fellow District 1 Ald. Dorothy Krause also supported plans for the center, as did both District 2 alders, but alders in Districts 3 and 4 – the southern and eastern parts of the city – voted against.
At one point, Maldonado attempted to place a contingency on the teen center’s purchase to make it more palatable to alders – that the city wouldn’t make the purchase of the former “Roughin’ it in Style” building along Anton Drive until it had buy-in from tenants and other community partners to help the city pay for it. But he had to settle for a reworked and reduced plan for a $40,000 community engagement study, which passed on a 5-3 vote, with Alds. Sarah Schroeder (D-3), Shannon Strassman (D-3) and Tom Clauder (D-4) all voting against.
The study, originally estimated at $50,000, will have a city commitment of $25,000, with Maldonado donating his $5,000 council salary for 2021 and planning to fundraise another $10,000, for a total of $40,000.
Some alders who voted against the teen center said they were hesitant to approve the purchase of a building listed at almost $1.4 million without a community engagement study already in the works or finished.
“I am in support of the project; it’s just that I’m extremely frustrated at this point – it seems like we’ve been all over the board and in every direction,” Ald. Randy Udell (D-4) said. “This is a huge risk, dollar-wise, not from the human standpoint … I’ve expressed that we need to move forward in a similar way that the (Leopold) Hub came around.”
Maldonado pushed his fellow council members to consider making an investment in people – specifically, the teenagers who live in District 1 – and fund a project he said would ultimately save the city money down the road.
“By investing in our young people, we are investing in public safety – we are investing on the front end rather than on the back end,” he said.
Prior to the vote, Krause expressed her frustration with the other alders, stating District 1 was again being ignored.
She led a drawn-out battle this summer and fall to ensure residents of the area had a nearby polling place after the King James Way fire station was shut down two years ago. That closure put an end to a volunteer after-school program, and Tuesday, she said there’s significant need for teens to have other places to go, as crime being committed by teenagers has been a persistent county-wide trend for multiple years.
Krause added that administrators in the Verona Area School District, which encapsulates District 1, had expressed concerns about students struggling in the virtual-only format that’s been required as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The whole teen center is geared around stopping, as much as we can, of the safety concerns of residents by helping to redirect kids into better pathways,” she said.
Other amendments
Amendments to the budget that passed included additional funding for the city clerk’s department, as there’s an expectation that more staff time and additional costs will be coming in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted voters to cast absentee ballots, and reinstated cable services for the fire station and senior center.
Alders also voted to create a Hybrid and Electric Vehicle fund to allow the city to transfer any unused funds from the gasoline budget to a fund that the city would use to buy eco-friendly vehicles. They also approved stormwater-based amendments that would plant native plants with deep roots to help mitigate flooding and a monitoring station in Swan Creek to track water flow.
Some amendments, such as adding a part-time building code inspector and delaying designs for the Seminole Highway and Lacy Road intersection and nearby storm ponds, were withdrawn from consideration.
Others failed, or passed as amended to become cost-neutral. Alders said no to the reclassification of three firefighters to lieutenants, something the department has asked for multiple years in a row. Udell’s amendment to add a pedestrian crossing signal on Seminole Highway was turned into a project that would have no additional cost to the city in 2021 by having public works make it more visible, and have Udell bring the project back for next year’s Capital Improvement Process.