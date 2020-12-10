City of Fitchburg
Oregon School District residents will start feeling the effects of its $46 million referendum voters passed in 2018 with this year’s property tax bills.
The City of Fitchburg mailed its unusually complicated tax bills this week, and city residents face an average increase of $220 this year, much of that allocated to an increase from the school district. The owner of an average home will pay around $6,600 this year in property taxes overall.
For those in OSD, the average increase will be $283, while those in the Verona Area and Madison Metropolitan school districts will have smaller average increases, $200 and $178, respectively.
Across the city, property assessments are up 6.1%, or $19,200 on an average home now assessed at $330,100. That’s an increase of nearly $35,000 from 2018, when the average home was valued at $294,000.
For property owners who had their homes reassessed this year, that could spell potentially higher taxes, but the impact of the changes in property taxes will vary significantly from home to home.
The method of keeping property tax assessments in line with market rates varies from community to community. That can make it confusing for homeowners as they see their bills change from year to year and try to follow how each government’s taxes are changing.
For Verona Area School District residents, a slight drop in the mill rate (per $1,000 in assessed value) will mean any increases from the 2017 new high school referendum are having a smaller impact than last year.
Madison Metropolitan’s set of school referendums worth $350 million that was passed this November are contributing to an increase there, as well.
Oregon School District residents’ taxes have been a bit of a zig-zag the last few years because of alternating increases and decreases in school tax rates. In previous years, taxes in Fitchburg for OSD fell by an average of $116 in 2019, but increased by $126 in 2018.
The rate of increase will vary significantly based on whether a property value went up – if a homeowner’s property stayed the same for this year, that increase from the school district would be much smaller, at around $47 on a $330,100 home.
In addition, some homes will experience large increases and others might have no increase at all, based on the City of Fitchburg’s rolling assessment method, which analyzes market rates by neighborhood and property type.
That method typically prevents the shocking increases in property values seen in communities such as Verona, which holds values even between full reassessments unless there’s a sale or a change in the home, such as an addition.
Fitchburg produces three sets of tax information, one for each district, but uses a common average across the city, which can add to the confusion.
One change that’s common to most tax bills in the city (those which are a property owner’s primary home), the state’s Lottery Tax credit, will save homeowners some money, although not as much as last year. This year, the lottery credit is $194, down around $25 from last year. It does not vary based on the price of the home.
Going the other direction, all single-family, duplex and triplex homes in the city will see a slight increase in the city’s garbage rates, which are going up $6 per home. That’s mostly a result of a change in the global market for recyclable materials, and some other communities in Dane County are seeing increases or changes to their services for the same reason, as well.
Typically, school taxes account for about half of a property’s tax bill. This year, the city’s share of the tax bill, which is about 40 percent, will bring a decrease of $89 to homeowners who didn’t see a difference in their assessments, but an increase of $70 to the average homeowner.
County taxes are also a factor, adding an average $13 to each bill.
The city is asking residents to pay either online or drop payments off in the dropbox in the city hall foyer, rather than come inside city hall to pay. Anyone who wants to pay in person should schedule an appointment with the city by calling 270-4270 ext. 6.