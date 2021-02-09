The attributes of integrity and local government experience rose to the top in a recent City of Fitchburg administrator survey that asked respondents which attributes they wanted to see in the next person to fill that role.
The city’s survey, which was open from Jan. 20 to Feb. 1, asked respondents to pick their top three attributes that they wanted to see the next administrator to possess in both a professional and personal capacity. The city received 132 responses to the survey, which was open to city staff, business leaders and community members.
Among a list of around a dozen professional qualities, local government experience was first, with close to 6 out of 10 respondents indicating that it was important to them.
Budget financial experience and ensuring diverse stakeholders are heard and involved in discussions were second and third, respectively, with about one-third of respondents choosing each.
In personal characteristics, nearly two-thirds of respondents indicated that integrity was important to them. Being respectful ranked second with one-third of respondents, and valuing others and their opinions was third with 30%.
City human resources director Sarah Olson told alders at a Committee of the Whole meeting Jan. 27 that while the survey had nearly twice as many people participate in it than the one conducted in 2015, the top personal characteristics stayed relatively the same as they were six years ago.
The next administrator is expected to start in early to mid-June following the search process, which will last through the spring months. The Common Council is tentatively set to go into closed session at its Tuesday, April 27, meeting to discuss a mayoral recommendation on a candidate.
In January, then-city administrator Patrick Marsh, Richardson and human resources staff agreed to part ways with a conditional resignation that agreed to pay Marsh six months salary and benefits in return for neither party disparaging one another. The city had been planning to do a third-party investigation into Marsh’s conduct, but his resignation – which he told the Star was unrelated to the planned investigation – came before then, rendering an investigation unnecessary.