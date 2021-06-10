For some northern Fitchburg neighborhoods this summer, it’ll feel like everywhere you turn, the road is either being chip sealed, undergoing crack fill maintenance, or both.
The City of Fitchburg’s chip seal/crack fill maintenance program will focus on roads in neighborhoods close to Seminole Highway and Mckee Road.
That includes some others in the Verona Road West, Allied/Dunn’s Marsh and McKee Farms Park neighborhoods, with a few outlying roads on the eastern side. The repair program will be completed by Waunakee-based Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC, for $186,815.
A group of roads, including Osmundsen Road and other connecting roads north of McKee Road, will receive chip sealing maintenance only. South of McKee, a piece of Osmundsen Road will receive both crack filling and chip sealing, and roads between it and Seminole Highway will receive just chip sealing.
In the Verona Road West neighborhood, Chesapeake Drive, Danville Drive and Danville Court will receive both crack filling and chip sealing. Anton Drive and Kapec Road will only receive chip sealing.
Apache Drive in the Allied Drive/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood will be the only road in that area that will be a part of this year’s program, and will receive both crack fill and chip seal. A group of outlying roads – Jacquelyn and Cheryl drives near Lacy Road, Ivanhoe Glen, Post and Index Roads near the northern border of the city and East Clayton Road from Hwy. MM to Larsen Road – will also receive both treatments.
Fitchburg biotech company Promega has opened its new research and development facility, the Kornberg Center.
The City of Fitchburg has applied for state and county grants that could fund around 60% of the cost of The Hub’s first phase.
A proposed outlet and drainage ditch solution to lower Lake Barney’s water level wouldn’t be constructed until at least 2023, but once installed, it would drain the lake between 49-87 days’ time.