Usually, the Fitchburg Star is good at predicting what news will grace our front pages as it looks forward to the upcoming year.
But we didn’t see the COVID-19 pandemic coming.
While some of the things the Star listed in its 2020 Stories to Watch happened – construction commenced on Fish Hatchery and McKee Roads, and two Madison Metropolitan School District referendums graced the November ballot – they were muted in comparison to the havoc COVID-19 wreaked.
Others didn’t happen, or were altered because of the pandemic.
Officials made government decisions virtually over Zoom, such as approving an external investigation into the city administrator’s conduct, or relocating District 1’s polling place back to the Jamestown neighborhood.
For that reason, COVID-19 is our top story of the year, because of how it seeped into every single aspect of life as we knew it. No school, business or person was unaffected, and it has been the cause of significant pain and grief throughout our community.
High school students didn’t get a spring sports season or a traditional graduation, many businesses closed temporarily or permanently.
Our No. 2 story of the year is the emotion-driven fight over whether students should be back in school after the state ordered schools to close in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at a time when less was known about the disease and how to battle it.
No. 3 is the traffic headaches that occurred as a result of two major corridors being under construction, and No. 4 is the hard-fought battle to move District 1’s polling location just in time before the November election.
It was a big year for schools, demonstrated by Nos. 5, 7 and 9 focusing on the new aspects of each of the city’s three school districts. Two of them opened new buildings and shifted students around – with Oregon’s building being rooted in the Terravessa development – and all three either now have a new superintendent, or are close to naming a successor.
The other stories, at Nos. 6, 8 and a tie for 9, are all city related – including an investigation into the administrator’s conduct after an October arrest at a Myrtle Beach restaurant, looking for solutions to flooding throughout the city and a teen center in the Jamestown neighborhood that will wait until a future year.