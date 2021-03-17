The City of Fitchburg has created an ad-hoc committee to help guide the development of Stoner Prairie Park.
The ad-hoc committee will have 15 members, one of which is Ald. Randy Udell (Dist. 4), four of the six Parks Commission resident members and nine others, including Julie Musgrove, Stoner Prairie Elementary School principal, and two Lacy Heights Neighborhood Association members, Ben Lindberg and Janell Rice, who is a former city alder. City recreation director Chad Sigl will be the staff liaison to the committee.
“(There’s) a lot of people interested in making sure it’s a quality park,” mayor Aaron Richardson said at the Tuesday, March 10, Common Council meeting. “It’s bigger than I’d like it to be, but there’s a lot of people who are very interested in it, so we didn’t want to exclude anyone.”
The frequency of when the committee meets is yet to be determined, Richardson said.
The Stoner Prairie neighborhood has been a contentious discussion point for the city in the past few years – namely, the debate over whether to label land parcels near Seminole Highway and Lacy Road in the neighborhood as “high density” that would have allowed for an apartment complex. Alders then agreed to a medium density, which allowed five to nine dwellings per acre in the Crescent Crossing development.