The state Department of Health Services could soon allow people between the ages of 12 and 15 to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a blog post on the Public Health Madison and Dane County website.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the two-dose shot for the age bracket on Monday, May 10, a news release on the FDA website states. The approval is an amendment of the FDA’s Dec. 11 emergency use authorization allowing people to receive the Pfizer vaccine, its May 10 news release states.
And now a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee that reviews immunization practices is set to examine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for that age group in a Wednesday, May 12 meeting, according to an agenda on the CDC website.
But PHMDC is waiting on guidance from the state Department of Health Services before it will begin vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds, according to a May 6 blog post on its website.
An additional 25,000 to 30,000 individuals in Dane County will be eligible for the vaccine once this age group gets approval from the state health department, the post states.
The Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, has been the main base of operations of PHMDC’s vaccine clinics. Its current capacity is just over 7,000 vaccinations per week, according to the May 6 blog post.
But public health has upped its staffing so that vaccinators can cover 10 lanes of vaccination at the Alliant Energy Center instead of the usual eight lanes, in anticipation of the potential increase in demand.
People who are younger than 18 years old either need a guardian with them to provide consent to be vaccinated, or have them do so over the phone, the PHMDC blog post states.
The age group cannot book vaccine appointments in Dane County until after the state health department allows them to get immunized. But once it does, PHMDC recommends booking appointments to avoid a long wait time if dropping-in or walking-in to a vaccination clinic.
Vaccination location options can be found at vaccines.gov or go.madison.com/options.