City buildings and public spaces are reopening again starting in June.
That’s after just over a year of closures, with some limited operations, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People will no longer be required to wear masks or practice social distancing in city spaces, Mayor Aaron Richardson told the Star, per Public Health Madison and Dane County lifting all health restrictions June 2.
The McKee Farms Park splash pad, City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road; the Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road; and Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, are among the spaces to be fully operational, he said.
So people can expect to see an open splash pad starting June 1, Richardson said. They can also anticipate programming and events coming back in full swing at the library and senior center. In-person government meetings at City Hall will resume, too, he said.
And mask wearing in city buildings will be at the discretion of individual members of the public and staff, Richardson said. While the city has made no formal decision regarding face coverings, he confirmed staff will also not ask people entering Fitchburg buildings for vaccination cards if they choose not to wear a mask. But there will be signs recommending masks for those who have not yet had a shot.
And public safety officials like police officers, firemen, emergency medical technicians and building inspectors will still likely wear face coverings, he said, since they enter people’s homes more often.
Around 56.7% of Dane County residents are completely vaccinated, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
While the library is set to fully reopen in June, it will keep its curbside dropoff services for those who don’t yet feel safe being inside buildings, Richardson said.
The library is currently open to visitors for one hour at a time from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. And curbside services remain in effect on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with no in-person services on those days.
And the senior center, like the library, will continue to offer services and programming on a narrow basis, director Jill McHone told the Star, until June 2.
So far, the center has brought back some of its in-person exercise groups and book clubs. Staff are also eyeing hybrid approaches to other classes and programming, allowing for both virtual and in-person attendance options.
For a complete list of programs and events, McHone said people should visit the center’s new website at fscprograms.com.
As for City Hall, staff will no longer require six feet for social distancing, and all chairs in the Common Council Chambers will be set up again as they were pre-COVID-19, according to an email infosheet from the city.
But the city will still honor those who wish to work remotely, and offer a virtual option for government meetings for now.