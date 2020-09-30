A Fitchburg resident has removed a Halloween decoration after city staff asked him to consider how it might come across to members of the Black community.
In a letter to residents, mayor Aaron Richardson wrote that earlier in the day Wednesday, Sept. 30, a police officer spoke to the resident about the Halloween decoration. The decoration depicted a form of violence historically used against Black people.
“The City of Fitchburg was notified early this afternoon of a concerning ‘decoration’ located in our city,” Richardson wrote. “We strongly value the diverse community we serve and we recognize the impact of this display may have on members of our community, specifically our African-American community members.”
The decoration was on private property and not breaking any laws, he wrote, and the resident voluntarily agreed to take it down after talking to police. The resident advised the officer they meant no ill will by putting up the decoration, Richardson’s letter states.
Editor’s note: The Star has chosen to not publish any photos of the decoration, to minimize potential harm to the community.