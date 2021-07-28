Fitchburg could become the home of a new private middle and high school.
The City of Fitchburg Common Council approved a comprehensive plan amendment requested by mayor Aaron Richardson for a five-acre site for a new St. Ambrose Academy building. The 10-acre area had already been marked as a potential elementary school site. And that would be of interest to both the Oregon and Madison Metropolitan school districts, but St. Ambrose Academy indicated that it only needs five, a memo describing the intent of the amendment from Richardson states.
As a result, the remaining five acres would go from being zoned for possible school use to medium density, meaning the land could be used for residential homes. The amendment also includes rezoning a piece of land north of Nobel Drive to medium density residential from high density.
With the rezoning, the number of acres of buildable residential land around the proposed St. Ambrose Academy increases by 12 to 100 acres with 501 potential units, and reduces park space for McGaw Park by a little less than two acres.
St. Ambrose has not yet submitted any development plans to the city. When the school attempted to build a new site along North Main Street in Verona last summer, it proposed a 13,000-square foot space that would serve 150 students in grades 6-12. A future phase of the building proposed in Verona would include the construction of a 12,000-square foot gym, athletic fields and a cafeteria/multipurpose space.
The Verona site was not viable after city alders said the only way it would approve the site was if St. Ambrose Academy shared a parking lot with St. Andrew Catholic Church, which church leadership was not in favor of doing because they are two separate entities.
St. Ambrose Academy was approved for a new building in March 2018 by its board of directors, with a goal of opening in fall of 2022. The need for a new facility comes after St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, informed St. Ambrose Academy leadership that it would be needing its education wing space for its own parish programming starting in 2021.