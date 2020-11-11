A proposed partnership with Alliant Energy to build a 140-acre solar farm could help Dane County reach its goal of having 100% of its energy from renewable sources.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, county executive Joe Parisi announced plans to develop around 140 acres of county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove into a large-scale solar farm.
The solar project would be the county’s largest yet, and bring it to its goal of being 100% renewable – producing more clean energy than the electricity it consumes at county-owned facilities, according to a Nov. 5 news release.
A resolution to approve the lease to Alliant Energy for the development of the solar installation was introduced to the Dane County Board at last week’s meeting, and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks, according to the news release.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the installation will “create local clean energy jobs and help combat climate change.”
“Achieving this milestone is a win-win, benefiting both the environment and Dane County taxpayers for many years to come,” he said in the news release.
This 16.5 MW solar farm will include over 55,000 solar panels and produce more than 25,000 MWh of renewable electricity per year; enough to power 3,000 Dane County homes. The renewable electricity generated will reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the emissions produced by over 3,800 vehicles, or the burning of 20,000,000 pounds of coal per year, according to the news release.
Pending board approval, the county will lease the 140-acre property to Alliant Energy. Once the project is completed, Alliant Energy will take the power generated from the project for its customers. Dane County will obtain the Renewable Energy Credits from the site, which will offset the county’s greenhouse gas and carbon dioxide emissions and help achieve its goals under the Climate Action Plan.
The project is expected to be nearly double the size of the soon-to-be constructed solar facility at the Dane County Regional Airport -- a nine-megawatt project that will be the largest solar farm in Dane County.