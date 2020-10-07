The state Public Service Commission has granted Madison Gas and Electric approval to construct its solar array project just south of Lacy Road.
MGE announced the approval in a news release Oct. 1, stating the project will start being constructed this year on 180 acres of farmland on either side of Seminole Highway owned by the O’Brien family, who is leasing it to MGE for 30 years. Energy from the solar panels is expected to start to be generated by 2021.
The solar farm project would generate 20 megawatts of energy, which is enough to power 6,300 homes, or the equivalent of about half of Fitchburg.
MGE president and CEO Jeff Keebler said in the release that producing locally sourced clean energy is important to the company and its partners, which are purchasing energy generated by the arrays.
“Partnerships like this one advance shared energy goals and help MGE achieve net-zero carbon electricity for all of our customers by 2050,” Keebler said.
The City of Fitchburg is one of those partners that will be receiving 500 kilowatts of energy from the project, which is twice as much as the Common Council initially approved. MGE allocated additional energy to the city from a second 250-kilowatt array on the solar farm after another of the utility’s partners requested to receive less.
That will allow Fitchburg to meet its goal of having 25% of its energy needs met by renewable energy by 2025. The energy generated by the project will bring the city to around 33%.
Other partners that will receive energy from the project include the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the state Department of Administration, Promega and Willy Street Co-op, the release states.
Once built, the solar array will be the largest in Dane County. Other solar farms in Dane County include a 6-megawatt solar farm at Morey Field Airport in Middleton and a 9 MW setup at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison. Epic’s 2 MW field on its 900-acre Verona campus was the biggest in the state when it was completed in 2012.
Large solar farms around the state include a 150-megawatt project in Two Rivers near Lake Michigan north of Milwaukee and a 300-megawatt solar farm in Iowa County that together create enough power for 1% of Wisconsin’s households.