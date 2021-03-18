Juwan Wilson, 23, wanted for a 2020 shots fired incident in Fitchburg last October, appeared in his initial Dane County Circuit Court appearance Monday, March 15. He faces charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Wilson in Chicago last week and extradited him to Dane County to face charges stemming from the incident. He also had a felony warrant for his arrest for violating the conditions of his extended supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The original incident happened around 5 p.m. October 22, 2020, when Fitchburg officers responded to the 2300 block of Post Road for reports of a person firing multiple rounds at a vehicle driving by. Responding officers located multiple shell casings and noted the high degree of concern for public safety based on the proximity to many residences, an elementary school and a park.
According to the news release, Fitchburg police developed probable cause to arrest Wilson and began searching for him last month. The department is continuing to work with investigators from other local law enforcement agencies to determine what connections, if any, this incident may have to other shots fired incidents over the last year.