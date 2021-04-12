City of Fitchburg police are seeking a male individual who allegedly shot at people Sunday night on the 3300 block of Leopold Way.
According to a Monday, April 12, City of Fitchburg Police Department news release, police responded at 9:47 p.m. Sunday, April 11, for a report of shots fired. Officers recovered shell casings and talked to a witness who reported seeing a male individual shooting at two people running away.
Police said there were no injuries, and described the suspect as a Black male who weighs around 120 pounds and was seen wearing a hoodie.
Around the same time, the Madison Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Traceway Drive for a report of a bullet entering a home, according to the news release. At this time it is unknown if the incidents are related.