No injuries or property damage was reported after an apparent drive-by shooting on Fish Hatchery Road Friday night.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department April 24 news release, officers responded to the 2800 block of Fish Hatchery Road around 10 p.m. Friday, April 23, for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings in the area, and a witness reported seeing the shots coming from a blue or black sedan, according to the news release.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.