The City of Fitchburg is asking residents to pay their property tax bills any way other than walking into the city hall.
City finance director Misty Dodge wrote in an email to the Star that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a high average of new daily positive cases in Dane County, residents are encouraged to pay their taxes online, through the mail or by dropping them off in the city’s dropbox. Tax bills are expected to be sent out to property owners on Dec. 12.
People who are interested in coming to the city hall to pay will be required to make an appointment by calling 270-4200.
For online payments, the city uses a third-party vendor called ACI Payments, which can be accessed at paymentservicenetwork.com.
Residents can also use the city’s dropbox in the foyer of city hall, where city staff will retrieve it within a day.
For more information, call the finance department at 270-4252.