Two City of Fitchburg Recreation Department employees will stay on in their current positions after Jan. 1 despite previous concerns they would be laid off or transferred to another department.
During the Tuesday, Dec. 8, Common Council meeting, alders unanimously voted to transfer $75,000 in funds away from the public works department to make sure they can be paid. At a Nov. 11 personnel committee meeting, city human resources director Sarah Olson announced that the city was looking at laying off recreation department employee Austin Coss and temporarily reassigning recreation director Chad Sigl to a different department – with a significant pay cut.
Sigl and Coss’ paychecks are funded through recreation fees coming from summer sports and fitness programming; but much of those funds dried up as the city canceled activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a funding gap of $93,000.
The recreation department, which relies mostly on external funding from rental and registration fees, brought in $165,227 in 2019 and more than $190,000 each year in 2017 and 2018. While the City did not have numbers for what the recreation brought in prior to March available in the council packet, no revenue was brought in April going forward because all events and activities were canceled.
Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds directed toward the city could also help fill the funding gap for Sigl and Coss’ positions, city administrator Patrick Marsh told the alders. But whether funding comes in 2021 is completely out of the city’s control.
To even out the gap, the council agreed to postpone the parking lot resurfacing for McKee Farms park, which is estimated to cost around $75,000.
“Even though it is a part of my district, I am able to compromise and see that it can be delayed for a year – nothing is going to happen if we delay this project for a year,” Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (Dist. 2) said.
The council removed sidewalk repairs from the original proposal, which would have added another $17,000 to the surplus and would have covered nearly all of the two employees’ wages. The Council decided to keep the sidewalk repairs in the budget because the repair program is required by the state, and 4,100 square feet of sidewalks are currently designated as a tripping hazard.
While the budget amendment is enough to keep paying Sigl and Coss in their roles at the start of the year, the council will be required to revisit the budget in 2021 to make sure funding is available to pay them. Alders voiced the desire to bring it up again at the Jan. 26 meeting, where more options could be presented to to make up the difference, or perhaps a clearer picture could emerge on whether the city could look to start scheduling recreation activities for later in the year.
During the November personnel committee meeting, Alds. Dorothy Krause (D-1), Gabriella Gerhardt (D-2) and Tom Clauder (D-4) requested that city staff look through the city’s finances to see if there was a way to pay Sigl and Coss.
In the absence of recreation programs this year, Sigl and Coss have helped with parks maintenance and public works.
Mayor Aaron Richardson told alders during the November personnel committee meeting that having a recreation department is important to him and that he wants to bring back programming as soon as possible.
The city needs the recreation assistant role, Richardson added, so he doesn’t want to completely eliminate it, and said in November that if a lay-off was necessary, he’d want for it to be for as short of a time as possible.
“When I was putting our budget for 2021 together a couple of months ago, our hope was that COVID-19 would be getting better by now, and we could start doing rec programs soon, and it wouldn’t be a problem,” he said. “Obviously that’s not happening, and COVID-19’s getting worse.”
Clauder expressed irritation at the announcement’s timing – the personnel committee was held less than 18 hours after the conclusion of the budget hearing and approval process on Nov. 10. He also voiced annoyance at how city staff didn’t bring forward the impending layoff and job change before then.
“For God’s sake, why didn’t we know about this before now … why didn’t somebody bring this up to us and say, ‘hey, we may have to lay off people’,” he said. “Now I’m sitting here and I’m kind of frustrated, and damn it, we just passed a budget last night and (the ink’s) not dry … I don’t mean to be too strong, but it’s hard to swallow.”