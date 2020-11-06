City of Fitchburg voters were determined to take part in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
They broke records for voter turnout, especially in District 1, which has consistently lagged behind other districts in previous elections. Fitchburg votes also broke records for the number of absentee and total votes and percentage of registered voters.
According to unofficial vote tallies published on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the city recorded 86% turnout – 16,588 votes cast out of 19,290 registered voters. That’s more than in the 2016 presidential election, in which 14,011 people participated, and more than in the November 2018 gubernatorial race, where 13,588 people voted.
The turnout also outpaces November 2016 by percentage, which had 75% turnout, and November 2018, which had 81.1% turnout.
The results are considered unofficial because they haven’t been certified by the state, a process that occurs during every election that is expected to start next week.
District 1’s voter turnout was 81.8%. The close turnout with another one of the city’s districts (District 3 was also 81.8%) is a reversal of a long-standing trend for District 1, where often, voter turnout lags behind by as much as 15% of that seen in others. That discrepancy was present in the April 2020 presidential primary election, in which District 1’s turnout, at 48.6%, was far from District 2’s turnout of 63%.
District 1 had a new polling place for the Nov. 3 election, moved back into the Jamestown neighborhood after the closing of the fire station in the area caused the city to move it nearly a mile away from some of the district’s most western-located residents.
District 4 turnout was a few tenths shy of 90%, and District 2 was not far behind, at 88.6%.
The number of absentee ballots cast broke its own record, as did the number of people who showed up to participate in in-person absentee voting. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the first day of in-person absentee voting, 511 people completed ballots.
The percentage of absentees – 13,009 in total, or 78.4% – dipped slightly from both the April and August 2020 elections. In April, 83% of ballots were absentee, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to make its way into Wisconsin, and in August, it was at 82.2%.
District 2 had the highest percentage of absentees (84.8%), followed by District 3 (75.1%) and District 4 (80.6%). District 1 had 68.6% of its votes absentee; a total of 855 people came to the district’s new polling place on Nov. 3, which alders moved to site that Little John’s restaurant moved into this fall.
Fitchburg voters overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates in the Nov. 3 election. By a margin of 4-1, Fitchburg voters supported former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the presidential race against incumbents Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence.
While that was the highest percentage of support for Democratic candidates on the ballot, other races never dipped below 70% of voters in favor of them.
All of the candidates Fitchburg supported – other than the race for president, which as of Nov. 6 had yet to be officially called because of high numbers of absentee ballots in other states – won their elections.
For the House of Representatives’ Seat 2, Fitchburg voters supported Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan with 78% of the vote. He defeated Republican challenger Peter Theron with 69.7% of votes across south-central Wisconsin.
Democratic candidates for state Senate and Assembly saw similar margins. Melissa Sargent won 77.6% of the vote against Republican opponent Scott Barker for the 16th Senate District, and incumbent Jimmy Anderson took 77.5% of the vote against Libertarian challenger Phil Anderson, who was running as a Republican and is not related, in the race for 47th Assembly District.
The race for the 80th Assembly District was slightly closer, with Fitchburg voters supporting Democratic incumbent Sondy Pope with 72.3% of their votes in her race against Republican challenger Chase Binnie.
Fitchburg voters also overwhelmingly supported the Madison Metropolitan School District’s two referendums. A little more than 70% of voters said yes to allowing the district to overstep its budgetary revenue cap, and 74.8% approved a $317 million for renovations in each of the district’s four neighborhood high schools, and to build a new elementary school off of Rimrock Road, just north of the Fitchburg border.