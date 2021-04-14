The City of Fitchburg is collecting community feedback on its public transit services to help it define priorities.
The survey gauges not only how people use public transit services like Madison Metro, it could help Fitchburg staff decide how services will operate into the future.
The survey also assesses preferences for ride-share taxis such as the one piloted by the city four years ago, as well as needs for expanded transit hours and geography.
The city’s public works department launched the survey April 8, a month after Madison Metro released its own survey to examine ridership and transit choices as it looks to do a network redesign of bus routes. That would increase access to and frequency of routes while decreasing travel times, according to the City of Madison’s Metro website.
In Fitchburg, Madison Metro lines are located in the city’s northern half, which is closest to Madison. The line has routes located on main thoroughfares such as Fish Hatchery Road, McKee Road and Hwy. 14 connecting to Lacy Road and East Cheryl Parkway. Other routes also exist through the Leopold, Allied/Dunn’s Marsh and Jamestown neighborhoods.
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced in 2019 that she hoped to make improvements to Madison Metro. Among those goals are Bus Rapid Transit, which would have a local service line down Fish Hatchery Road, and Metro Forward, which looks to reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles on the road in the growing Madison region by investing in expansion and modernizing Metro facilities.
Through its ridership survey, Madison Metro staff are hoping to understand the region’s needs for increased use of public transit – including the City of Fitchburg. That could result in a small number of people being served in high traffic areas or better coverage, which has a baseline of service available for everyone but decreases the usefulness of the service.
The city piloted a rideshare service for a year-and-a-half starting in October 2017 as a complement to the established bus routes. During the analysis period from December 2017 to September 2018, the rideshare program provided an average of 113 rides a month to 65 different riders, but 10 specific people made up 75% of the rides and the average cost was $7.92 per ride, according to information shared at a March 17 transit public information meeting.
That program cost riders an additional $2 for custom pick-ups and drop-offs outside of the already established Madison Metro bus lines, as well as made them responsible for any transit outside of the city boundaries, transportation engineer Andrew McFadden said during the March 17 meeting.
Public transit alternatives were revisited after the cost for Madison Metro increased by almost four times the usual annual increase of $20,000 in November 2019. Costs had gone up because of the Madison Metro’s new bus barn, the acquisition of a larger facility and a difficult operating budget, then-administrator Patrick Marsh had explained to the Common Council.
