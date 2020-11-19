The City of Fitchburg’s public meetings will keep an in-person option despite the most recent Public Health Madison and Dane County order that limits indoor gatherings.
The order, which went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18, prohibits indoor gatherings with people outside of your home, but the government is exempt from that mandate, mayor Aaron Richardson said. He said he plans to keep an in-person option for people because there’s not equal access to internet services, especially in the rural southern areas in Fitchburg, and a virtual-only option would prevent people from participating.
The council chambers are restricted to 10 people at once, with overflow rooms ready for additional people. People are encouraged to either join virtually to speak, if they can, Richardson said.