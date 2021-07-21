Each year, the City of Fitchburg Common Council decides its project priorities for the next decade -- and the public is invited to provide feedback on the plan next week.
At 7:30 p.m., at the Tuesday, July 27, Common Council meeting, a public hearing on the city’s draft Capital Improvement Plan and amendments that alders proposed, which were published on the city’s website on Monday, July 19.
Proposed amendments to the 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Plan can be viewed at fitchburgwi.gov/176/Capital-Improvement-Plan.
Mayor Aaron Richardson told alders during a Monday, June 14, Finance Committee meeting he’s concerned the city won’t have enough funding for capital projects as its operating budget grows larger. And the budget will continue to grow, he said, as Fitchburg annexes parts of the Town of Madison in October 2022. That meeting was also where city department heads presented their equipment and infrastructure requests, defending the proposed timing for them.
“There’s always a lot more things that we’d like to do, and unfortunately have to make tough choices on what we do,” he said. “That’s a big concern (with) capital budgets, there’s things we’re not spending as much money as we need to, as we talk about upkeep and our parks, our roads, our playgrounds.”
Many of the proposed project delays were given to new projects like The Hub or the teen center, or equipment that can have its useful life stretched by a few years, such as website upgrades requested by the IT department, or new software for the finance department.
The 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Plan is one piece of the budgeting process that takes place each year leading up to the approval of the following year’s operational budget. The Capital Improvement Plan process involves taking requests from city department heads on their equipment priorities before a draft plan is released in the summer. That’s when alders can amend the timing of projects before its final approval at the end of July.
The projects approved for the upcoming year in the finalized Capital Improvement Projects plan is what helps build the city’s operating and borrowing budgets for the following year. That budget process takes place in late summer to early fall months, with a finalized budget approved in November.
Both The Hub’s second phase and the proposed teen center have been delayed in the city’s draft Capital Improvement Plan, as the document focuses on maintaining or improving existing infrastructure and equipment.
Two Fitchburg neighborhoods could soon have new community centers.