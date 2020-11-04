The public will be able to weigh in on proposed amendments to the City of Fitchburg’s 2021 operating budget next week.
The Common Council will hold a public hearing at its next meeting, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, with an option to attend in-person at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, or join virtually on a Zoom call. Because of the county’s restrictions on mass gatherings, no more than 10 people are allowed inside the council chambers at one time, while the Zoom option allows dozens of people to join at once.
People interested in speaking at the public hearing through Zoom should email the clerk’s department at cityclerk@fitchburgwi.gov.
The hearing is set to focus on more than two dozen amendments proposed by alders to mayor Aaron Richardson’s 2021 operating budget. During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28, alders announced their plans to rescind some of their requests that would have been added to the budget, in the interest of keeping taxes lower as residents deal with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other amendments are still on the table, and include a new teen center in District 1 in the Jamestown neighborhood and a study to accompany it, in addition to reducing or adding back in funds for alder training, staff travel and fuel allowances. Items that alders indicated they planned to rescind include additional staffing requests.
The city had the largest percentage growth of any municipality in Dane County last year, but it doesn’t provide much flexibility for the upcoming budget.
That’s because the city is taking on increased debt for large construction projects, most notably the Fish Hatchery and McKee projects.
A letter from Richardson that leads off his draft budget lists five commitments he considers the most important, and describes seven projects that he didn’t include, despite alders including listing them as 2021 in the city’s capital improvement plan. He wrote that the city doesn’t have the capacity to fund them.
Additionally, the draft budget would provide funding for only a fraction of department requests for staffing for a second year in a row.
In his letter, Richardson writes the upcoming challenges the city will face when parts of the Town of Madison are annexed in October 2022, when it’s scheduled for dissolution. He also predicts revenue for the city will decrease in 2021 in part due to less intake from recreation program fees because of COVID-19 uncertainty – stating that if the public health emergency continues into next year, adjustments will need to be made to account for loss of revenue.
“With no end in sight to this pandemic, it is important we continue to be judicious with our budget because of the unknown impacts a long-term pandemic may cause,” he wrote.