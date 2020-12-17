Dane County’s new Emergency Operations Center building in the Jamestown neighborhood will not be an option for the City of Fitchburg’s District 1 polling place in April.
Mayor Aaron Richardson had brought forward a proposal at the Common Council’s Tuesday, Dec. 8, meeting that would make the county building – formerly Fire Station No. 2 and a polling location for District 1 – the permanent polling location, starting in January 2021. The city could resign an agreement with Little John’s for use of its space for the spring elections like it did for the November election, or choose a different location.
The proposal had to be withdrawn during the meeting because the county had informed the city that while it was willing to be a polling place for future elections, renovations would be happening during the winter and spring months, and it wouldn’t be feasible to hold an election there.
“This will be a part of the redistricting, though, and something they can bring forward for a recommendation on moving it,” Richardson said. “There’s not an election next fall, so after this spring, we’ve got some time before the next election anyways.”
The emergency operations center building was a Fitchburg polling location for years prior to the city selling it to a private owner in 2017. The county bought it back around a year ago, prompting the city to relocate the District 1 polling location outside of the district to the Marketplace Drive fire station.
Alders were successful in moving the polling location back to the District for the November presidential election, to Little John’s Restaurant at 5302 Verona Road. In the months leading up to the November election, alders tried to solidify a new location west of Verona Road, stating that the nature of the fire station’s location across two major thoroughfares was a barrier to voting for District 1, where a large population of people who are socioeconomically challenged live.