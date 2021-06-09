Promega’s footprint in Fitchburg could grow larger with another planned expansion of the campus on Woods Hollow Road.
During its Tuesday, May 25, meeting, City of Fitchburg Common Council granted Promega owner Bill Linton a rezone for a 17-acre site northwest of the existing research campus to build a two-story, 25,000-square-foot building for the Usona Institute, his mental health research non-profit organization. Currently, the Usona Institute is housed within existing Promega buildings.
A rezone to Planned Development District from agricultural, residential and specialized industrial zoning classifications is one of the first steps taken when initiating the development process. Before breaking ground, the city would need to approve general development and specific implementation plans, among other steps.
Linton’s application states he hopes to start construction in summer 2021 after delaying the development timeline for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Usona Institute, founded in 2014, oversees clinical trials and works with other institutions including University of Wisconsin-Madison, Yale and Johns Hopkins University researching therapy programs for mental health conditions such as major depressive disorder, a description provided to the city states.
In addition to research, the Usona Institute also provides education and training for social workers and health care professionals for mental health therapies and offers supportive therapies for patients such as hydrotherapy, yoga and mindfulness meditation.
