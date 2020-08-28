A one-mile portion of the Capital City Trail between Fish Hatchery Road and Seminole Highway will close until November for resurfacing.
According to an Aug. 25 county news release, the repaving project will start Tuesday, Sept. 8. The project will include asphalt replacement, drainage improvements, wayfinding signage and road crossing improvements recommended by the American Disabilities Act.
Trail users will be required to use alternative routes throughout the duration of the project.
The trail was closed last year at a similar time for asphalt repaving for a few weeks, and other parts of the trail have been under reconstruction since 2018. The closure is part of the county’s three-phase project to replace a 10-mile portion of the two-decade-old trail.
The final phase, which is taking place this year, will comprise improvements to the trail from Seminole Highway to the bike roundabout, and it will include similar improvements completed in the prior two phases.
In 2018, the largest part of the trail was restored, stretching from Nob Hill Road in Madison to Fish Hatchery Road.