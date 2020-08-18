Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) and Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) will run on the Democratic ticket for the state offices in the Assembly and Senate, respectively, in the November election.
Pope, the incumbent, won the Democratic primary against challenger Kimberly Smith (D-Oregon) for the state’s 80th Assembly District during the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary.
Pope received 5,265 votes throughout the district, in comparison to Smith’s 2,611. Of those votes, 254 of those for Pope came from the City of Fitchburg. Smith received 189 votes from Fitchburg residents.
Pope will move on to face Republican challenger Chase Binnie (R-Mount Horeb) in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election. Sargent will run against Scott Barker (R-Sun Prairie) in November.
Pope has represented the district since 2012, when the state's redistricting took effect; prior to then, she represented the 79th Assembly district after first being elected in 2002.
The 80th district seat represents part of the cities of Verona and Fitchburg and part of the Village of Oregon, as well as the villages of Brooklyn, Blue Mounds, Mount Horeb, Belleville and New Glarus, as well as other towns in Dane, Green and Iowa counties.
In a news release published Aug. 12, Pope said that she is looking forward to November and amplifying a progressive message to improve the lives of people in the working class.
“Since I was first elected, I have supported and worked on policies that aim to shape our state’s future,” she said in the news release. “Adequate funding for K-12 education, non-partisan redistricting, broader access to healthcare and paid family medical leave and keeping our clean air and water sustainable are long-term solutions to build a strong future for Wisconsin.”
Smith wrote a thank you to her supporters in a Facebook post on Aug. 12. In the post, Smith also encouraged having term limits for state representatives, stating that Pope has been in office for too long and there’s a need for new representation in the district.
“Thank you for believing in me, thank you for taking the time and effort to support my campaign,” she said. “I wish I could thank each of you individually. Your vote means more than you will ever know, every effort I made the last 4 months was worth it. Knowing what I know now, I'd do it all over again in a heartbeat.”
The other Assembly districts in the Oregon area, Districts 43 and 47, were not on the ballot for the August primary, but will have contested races in November.
Sargent, who was the representative in the state’s 48th Assembly District, won the primary against fellow Democrat Andrew McKinney (D-Cottage Grove), the Monona Grove school board president, for the state’s 16th Senate district.
Sargent won 27,717 votes, in comparison to McKinney’s 8,328. Of those votes, Sargent received 3,014 from Fitchburg, while McKinney received 1,115.
In a Facebook post from Aug. 12, Sargent wrote that it was an honor to be selected as the Democratic candidate.
“As a state and a nation, we’re facing unprecedented times,” the post reads. “The reality is that the current issues facing Wisconsin are life and death – now is not the time for the partisan tricks and rhetoric that is too often seen in the State Capitol and on the campaign trail.”
McKinney said in a Facebook Live video from Aug. 11 that it was with a heavy heart that he conceded the Senate race, but was thankful for the people who cast their ballots in support of him.
“As a first-timer, that was great – 24% was great,” he said. “I will not give up Team McKinney – we’ll keep moving on.”
The other two Senate districts in the Oregon area, districts 27 and 15, will not have an election this year.
For the House of Representatives, incumbent Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) is the only Democrat running, and will face Peter Theron (R-Madison), a Madison College instructor, in the November election.
The November election will also feature the presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and running mate Vice President Mike Pence, and former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.