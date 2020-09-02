The City of Fitchburg is considering relocating its District 1 polling place for the Nov. 3 election, but budget questions delayed a vote this week.
The Common Council voted 5-4 at its Tuesday, Aug. 25, meeting, with mayor Aaron Richardson breaking the tie, to postpone a resolution from Ald. Dorothy Krause (Dist. 1) to relocate the polling place to Redeemer City Church, 5636 King James Way, so it’s closer to residents west of Verona Road.
The discussion over the proposal led to grievances about city staff and scolding to maintain order between the mayor and alders who were present over Zoom. Those complaints included feeling that city staff were not being honest with their intentions about relocating the polling place.
And even if the budget concerns are worked out, city clerk Tracey Oldenberg said the site might not be usable for an election during the COVID-19 pandemic, though other options might be available.
Oldenburg said she and two election inspectors for District 1 met with Casey Johnson of Redeemer City Church on Aug. 25 to tour the space and determined parts of it were unsafe, which would limit the voter registration and check-in system Badger Books.
“You don’t want to use a separate room for processing absentee ballots due to ... transparency,” she explained. “The chief (inspector) has to have access, and view all of that during an election.”
The resolution didn’t include the necessary budget amendment to approve the cost of mailing out postcards to change the polling place, and Richardson said that meant it could not move forward. A polling place cannot legally be moved without informing residents.
Krause proposed the resolution as a way to put a polling location back on the western side of Verona Road to make it more accessible to residents. When the city sold the former Fire Station No. 1 on King James Way, it relocated the polling place to the new fire station on Marketplace Drive, more than a mile away from the neighborhood and across two busy thoroughfares, Verona and McKee Roads.
Krause said she feels city staff are unwilling to move the polling location back to the Jamestown neighborhood.
“What I’ve been getting for years now is staff that does not want to help District 1,” she said. “I am beyond unhappy about that fact. They say, ‘Oh, we’ve always wanted one, too,’ but they never have. Every time I ask for something, they say no.”
Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) accused city staff of misleading Krause into thinking the resolution would be fine without advising that it would need a budget amendment, suggesting it was because they didn’t want it to pass.
“Why did you wait until tonight to tell her it was missing something?” she said “I’m sorry, you should have told her the resolution was incomplete.”
“I am sorry that you would make those accusations,” city administrator Patrick Marsh responded.
Marsh revealed after the accusation had been made that Krause had not run the resolution by city staff prior to submitting it.
Ald. Tom Clauder (D-4) said he was dismayed that this resolution had been brought forward without first discussing it with staff to answer questions and test its feasibility.
“You don’t know it all,” he said. “It takes years to know everything on this council. This is crazy.”
Oldenburg said election inspectors had measured out the room for where everything would need to be placed, and with COVID-19 restrictions requiring everything to be placed six feet apart so that workers are able to social distance, it appeared to be unworkable.
“Redeemer Church looks like it would be a wonderful space to do that based on normal elections,” she said. “The six-foot spacing just doesn’t work for an election of this magnitude.”
The city has been considering other options in District 1, including the former fire station that has since been sold back into county ownership, Oldenburg added, but she encouraged the alders to wait until the redistricting is done to ensure voters don’t have their polling locations changed on them three times within the span of a few elections.
Ald. Sarah Schroeder (D-3) argued that it’s frustrating for voters when they go to the wrong location, adding that the city doesn’t need to be adding any additional hurdles by changing the polling place on them multiple times.
“I fully support the idea of adding this as a polling location, but I don’t think it’s the right time,” she said. “Let’s trust the experts that are saying that right now, the layout isn’t accommodating to what we want to do, it potentially isn’t safe. Let’s look to this in the future.”
Ald. Randy Udell (D-4) asked Krause whether she had plans to request the city have a second polling location on the other side of Verona Road. If not, he said, it seemed like she was favoring one side of the district versus the other.
“I’m a little frustrated that we’re pulling out of one location so we can go to this location,” he said. “What does that do to the other half of District 1?”
Ald. Joe Maldonado (D-1) responded that having Verona Road in the middle of the district posed a challenge for access to the polling location, but he added that the polling location on Marketplace Drive is the same distance from the Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood as the Redeemer City location would be.
Krause suggested the Head Start or the Boys and Girls Club locations east of Verona Road for possible additional polling locations.