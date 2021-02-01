For the second time in two months, the Fitchburg Police Department received calls from local mental health providers reporting suspicious phone calls from someone identifying themself as a department member.
The scam callers used technology to mimic the main police department number and/or provide a local phone number during calls made on Saturday, Jan. 30, according to a FDP news release. Recipients recognized the suspicious nature of the call and ended the contact. Police said they don’t believe the scammers were seeking any type of medical information.
The general premise of the calls was consistent with a common phone scam in which the caller states the call recipient has an arrest warrant or failed to appear for a court case. According to the news release, generally, these types of calls inform the recipient the situation can be handled civilly or criminally and the recipient can settle the matter civilly by purchasing gift cards, wiring money, or providing personal information.
In one call made Jan. 30, the scammer requested explicit photos after admitting the call was a scam, according to the news release. In another call, the scammer provided the recipient with a former address and indicated officers were coming to their old address.
Law enforcement officials will never call you and request financial information or payment to avoid arrest, according to the news release. If you receive a phone call from someone identifying themself as a law enforcement officer and requesting money, it is a scam.
For a full listing of scam and fraud prevention and reporting resources, visit fitchburgwi.gov/1103/Scams-and-Frauds